RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For 40 days and 40 nights, North Carolina has gone without a budget. Lawmakers in Raleigh have yet to agree on one.

Legislative leaders are eyeing September for a budget passage.

Unlike a federal budget, when a state budget isn’t passed, there is no government shutdown. Instead, the state’s level of spending remains the same as the prior year.

Because fiscal years end on June 30, state budgets are expected to be passed by July 1. North Carolina budgets are passed every two years in odd-numbered years.

So how often does the state operate with an overdue budget? CBS 17 looked at budget deals going back to 2000. Since then, just five budgets have been enacted by July 1.

The budget for 2019 was excluded because it was an atypical year. The legislature passed mini budgets that year when there was an extended impasse between Republicans and Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

There was no budget in 2020.

Taking a wider look, the 60s and 70s largely saw budgets passed on time, but the 80s and 90s were rocky with less than half of budgets being enacted on time.

As far as 2023 is concerned, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said this week there’s “zero” chance of the budget being resolved this month.

CBS 17’s Michael Hyland reports Republicans continue to meet this week to try to resolve differences they have with each other on the budget. While they’ve already agreed on a plan to cut taxes and what to pay state employees, Moore said there are still “maybe 70” items to resolve, including expanding legalized gaming.

“We’ve already talked through the schedule on that. Just with some absences that I know the Senate has on their side and some of the logistics that have been talked about. At this point, you’re talking about a September date for passage, signing into law and all of that,” said Speaker Moore.