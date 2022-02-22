NC candidates reconsider election plans as maps could be altered again during ‘roller coaster’ process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Candidates are reassessing their plans for this year’s election as they try to keep up with changing electoral district lines that could be altered once again depending on action in the courts this week.

“It certainly has been a chaotic process,” said Wiley Nickel, a Democrat from Wake County running for Congress.

The General Assembly approved new districts last week after the state Supreme Court threw out the previous Congressional and state legislative districts as unconstitutional gerrymanders. A trial court in Wake County has until noon on Wednesday to decide whether to approve new districts or make further changes.

“We just have been trying to talk to as many people as we can hoping they’ll be in this new Congressional district,” said Nickel.

Republicans drew the latest Congressional map, which drew no support from Democrats. Of the state’s 14 Congressional seats: six would favor Republicans, four would likely go to Democrats while four more would be competitive.

Under the redrawn map, Nickel is in the 13th district which stretches from southern Wake County to Duplin County. He had previously been in a district that included Durham and Orange counties.

In showing how quickly things are changing, he posted recently about a virtual event he held with voters in Durham, who are now no longer in his district.

“This weekend we spent a lot of time knocking on doors in my home precinct because we know no matter what my home precinct in Cary is going to be included in this Congressional district,” he said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time talking to a wider group of voters from down in Duplin County to Chatham County because we know there’s a good chance we’re going to have some of those voters in our Congressional district.”

The 13th district would be one of the four highly competitive districts.

Republican Alan Swain, who previously ran for Congress unsuccessfully in 2020, has also announced his plan to run in that district assuming the lines aren’t redrawn.

“It is an emotional roller coaster,” he said. “We really don’t know where we’re running.”

He added, “In the end, you’re still voting for someone if they believe in conservative values for the state of North Carolina so we can make a difference up in Washington, D.C.”

Before the Supreme Court threw out the last Congressional map, he had been running in a district that stretched to Cumberland County and had been participating in events there only to find out that county is not in the latest version of the districts that were voted on last week.

“You don’t control what’s really going to happen. All you can do is do your best job and fight for what you believe and that you want to represent this area of North Carolina,” he said. “It’s still going to be a portion of Wake County based on what we’re seeing. But, they could come up with a completely different map. Who knows what’s going to come?”

If the courts don’t approve the district maps Republicans submitted, that could change how competitive the districts are, how favorable they are to one party and whether candidates who are in the race truly have a chance of winning in November.

Swain noted that once the candidate filing period closes on March 4, candidates will have less than two months to reach voters before in-person early voting begins on April 28. The primary date is May 17.

“It’s so compressed that everything you do every day is to get out the vote,” he said.