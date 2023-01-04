JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker.

House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

The next vote was scheduled to happen Wednesday at 8 p.m.

There have now been six votes on who will be the next speaker, including three on Wednesday. This is the first time in 100 years that this has happened. Local political experts said that the need for multiple votes for the House Speaker is unusual.

“There’s a power struggle going on right now within the Republican Party, you have 20 or so very conservative members who want there to be some assurances from Kevin McCarthy, that he will do some of the things that they want him to do,” said Dr. Peter Francia, professor and director of the Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University.

“The reason that it’s uncommon is that normally these leadership fights are determined well in advance of the vote that takes place in January of the new Congress.”

New House members will not be sworn in until lawmakers elect a speaker, though some newly elected members have already made an impact. Newly elected Rep. Don Davis, who took over the seat held by G.K. Butterfield, is allowed to vote on the next speaker.

Francia said the House of Representatives can not entirely function without the House speaker and that it is a very, very important role.

What is currently happening can give insight into the next two years, political experts think.

“I would say that what we’ve seen so far, makes a lot of people much more concerned for how things might go when when we come to that must pass legislation later this year,” said Steven Greene, a professor of political science at NC State University.

Greg Murphy, NC (R) District 3, said he voted for McCarthy and that he is ready to get to work.

“We will start on our agenda, try to get America back on track, curb inflation, and get to get to the things that really matter for Americans,” Murphy said. “And for those, especially in Eastern North Carolina, when it comes to my purpose and my direction.

“Democracy is a messy, messy thing. Sometimes it’s not always one particular straight road.”