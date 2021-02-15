NC GOP votes unanimously to censure Sen. Richard Burr after vote to impeach former President Trump

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., walks in the Capitol as the Senate proceeds in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Republican Party said in a statement Monday night it has unanimously voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“Tonight, the North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee voted unanimously to censure Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Trump in the impeachment trial which he declared to be unconstitutional,” the statement read.

“The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution.

“Now that the Senate has voted to acquit President Trump, we hope that Democrats will set aside their divisive partisan agenda and focus on the American priorities of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, safely reopening schools and restarting the economy.”

Burr, a three-term senator and former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, said in a statement Monday night this was “truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans. My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”

The call to censure Burr came after his vote on Thursday against Trump. Burr was one of seven GOP members to vote for impeachment.

The North Carolina Republican Party released a statement Saturday after Burr’s vote, calling it “shocking.”

“I do not make this decision lightly, but I believe it is necessary,” Burr said in a statement. “By what he did and by what he did not do, President Trump violated his oath of office to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

North Carolina GOP officials also said it was “disappointing” that Burr chose to go against Trump.

“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” North Carolina Republican Chairman Michael Whatley said in a Saturday news release.

NCDP Chair Wayne Goodwin released the following statement:

“The North Carolina Republican Party is in an all out civil war. Today’s censure vote against their senior Senator for a vote of conscience in the most bipartisan conviction of a president in history proves this is the Donald Trump Party above all else. North Carolinians are already fleeing the party by the thousands, donors are closing their checkbooks, and political leaders are withdrawing their support after North Carolina Republicans helped incite a dangerous attack on our Capitol, and the fallout is only growing. It’s clear — North Carolina Republicans are already in a bitter civil war that will shape not only the messy primary to replace Senator Burr but also the party for years to come.”

