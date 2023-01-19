RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1.

On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse.

“There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said Davis. “This is more like a family. I know so many people across the 19 counties in the first district, and for them to take the time to show their support their kindness to just stop by it means the world to me in the family.”

On Thursday, Davis spoke with Nexstar sister station WNCN in Raleigh about a variety of subjects, including the national debt and the discovery of classified documents found in the private possession of President Joe Biden.

