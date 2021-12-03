NC Rep. Kandie Smith throws hat in ring for position held by NC Sen. Don Davis

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – A familiar face in Eastern North Carolina politics made an announcement Friday about her upcoming plans.



House Rep. Kandie Smith announced she’s running for NC State Senate District 5. She currently represents the State’s 8th House District. She announced her plans at a farmer’s conference in Rocky Mount. She is looking to fill the seat currently occupied by NC Sen. Don Davis, who announced earlier this week he’s running for Congress to replace Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who is retiring.

“My thing is advocating for people who have issues and concerns about what’s taking place. So we make legislation that effects the people,” said Smith.

Smith was first elected to the House of Representatives on Nov. 6, 2018 and was re-elected on Nov. 3, 2020.

“I decided to run for the Senate Seat because for the last 13 years, I have been advocating and fighting for the people,” Smith said. “During my time, I have been asked over and over again.

“‘We want to make sure to keep you but make sure that you move up. We like your fight, we like your drive, we like what you do for us, we like what you do for us. You’re accessible.’

“Senator Davis vacated the seat and announced his run for Congress. With that being the case, I decided to step into that seat.”

Smith emphasized how important it is to know who you’re voting for and what each politician stands for before the upcoming primary election on March 8.