RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As the two-year legislative session began this week, leading Republicans in the General Assembly said they’re having meetings already about potential new restrictions on abortion.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said there are working groups of Republican members in the House and Senate discussing what changes to state law they could get GOP lawmakers to back.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said he would support a ban after the first trimester, or about 13 weeks into a pregnancy. He said there should also be exceptions for rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother. State law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“I am hearing a lot of support for that position in the House as well, but again these are in the early stages,” Moore said.

Moore told reporters he’s spoken to some Democrats about that as well in conjunction with reforms to adoption and health care for mothers and children. He said some, who he did not name, indicated to him they’d be willing to support that idea.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has vowed to veto any new restrictions on abortion. Republicans won a veto-proof supermajority in the state Senate, but they fell one vote short of that in the House.

“I want to try to do it in a way that’s comprehensive. So, that’s going to require a lot of conversations,” said Moore.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Robert Reives (D-Chatham) pointed to other states, including traditionally red states, where people voted last year to maintain abortion access.

“Everywhere that there has been a referendum on it, then it has been clear that citizens believe that that right needs to stay,” he said.

According to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, about 88 percent of abortions performed in North Carolina in 2020 occurred before 13 weeks of pregnancy.

Alison Kiser, of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said they continue to see an increase in patients from outside North Carolina as surrounding states already have moved to restrict abortion.

“Any law that bans abortion at any point in pregnancy amounts to politicians interfering in people’s private medical decisions,” said Kiser. “Ultimately, the strategy of anti-abortion politicians is clear. It’s just to move that deadline earlier and earlier into a pregnancy until abortion is completely outlawed.”

Tami Fitzgerald, executive director of the North Carolina Values Coalition, said the General Assembly should enact a ban beginning at the point a fetal heartbeat can be detected or around six weeks. Moore has previously said he supports that.

“Whatever they do they’re going to get criticism from the pro-abortion crowd, so they might as well go for the strongest protection they can get that will protect the most number of babies,” said Fitzgerald. “Unless we pass a heartbeat protection, we will continue to be the funnel through which most women from out of state are pouring to get an abortion.”

State lawmakers won’t be back in session again until the end of the month. It’s unclear how soon they’ll file bills and take action on this issue.