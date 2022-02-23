RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As leaders of the state’s two largest school systems prepared to consider the future of their mask requirements Tuesday, Republican state lawmakers called on Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to sign a bill they passed last week giving parents the ability to opt their kids out of mask mandates.

As COVID-19 cases have dropped quickly, Cooper has urged local leaders to end their mandates by March 7, but the decision to do that still rests with them.

“I really think the bill is still necessary because it wasn’t until we sent the letter to the governor, that we started moving this bill, that these school districts finally started moving,” said Republican House Speaker Tim Moore. “So, I want to keep the momentum going. And, I believe that it’s important that three weeks from now they can’t just go back and turn around and go back to requiring masks.”

According to the North Carolina School Boards Association, 73 of the state’s 115 school districts have mask-optional policies. The number of mask-optional districts has risen quickly this month as the state’s COVID-19 metrics have improved.

On Tuesday, leaders of the Wake County Public School System and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were among several that planned to discuss their mask mandates and potentially vote on changing them.

Cooper lifted statewide mask requirements last year and has left the decision on mask mandates up to local leaders.

The bill the General Assembly passed last week, the Free the Smiles Act would allow parents to opt their kids out of school mask mandates. Those students could not be treated differently than others. It also limits liability for school systems.

“I have concerns that it’s unwise and irresponsible,” Cooper said recently about the bill. “The legislature passed a law and I signed it giving local school boards control of this situation. And, I think they should continue to have that control.”

Cooper’s comments encouraging local school leaders to lift mask requirements came as leaders of states across the country have moved to ease mandates even though the CDC has not updated its guidance on masking.

The agency still calls for masks to be worn indoors in communities with high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. Currently, that includes every county in the state.

Dawn O’Connell, assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday the CDC is still reviewing its guidance and what recommendations to make.

“Each time we thought we were heading into a downturn and hoping to get a breather, another variant has come or we’ve experienced some sort of surge. So, we continue to be vigilant. But, we’ve always left the mask mandate decisions to the localities and communities. And, we trust they will look at the science and make an evaluation for their citizens based on the CDC’s recommendations but also in light of what their local communities are seeing,” O’Connell said.

“We do understand how tired folks are heading into this third year of the pandemic, and so we’re very aware of that. And, we’re in a much better situation now than we were when the pandemic began,” she added, referring to access to vaccinations and treatments. “As we’ve learned, this virus has been unpredictable. And, it’s important for us to remain vigilant and to use these tools when we need them, as we need them, going forward.”