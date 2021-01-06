NC Sen. Jim Perry appointed to new committees in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Sen. Jim Perry, who represents parts of Wayne and Lenoir counties, has been appointed to several committees for the 2021-22 session, Majority Leader Sen. Phil Berger announced on Wednesday.

The appointment was made pursuant to Rule 31 of the Permanent Rules of the Senate, and NCGS 120 and are as follows:

Co-Chairman, Healthcare

Co-Chairman, Appropriations on Health and Human Services

Member, Appropriations on Base/Budget

Member, Finance

Member, Pensions and Retirement and Aging

Member, Redistricting and Elections

Member, Rules and Operations of the Senate

“I am thankful that Senator Berger continues to place trust in my ability,” Perry said. “It is an honor to be entrusted with a Chairmanship for Healthcare and also a Chairmanship for Health and Human Services Appropriations. It is humbling to be elected as Majority Whip, and to be chosen to serve as Co-Chairman of two very important committees during my first full term as a Senator. ”