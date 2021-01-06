NC Sen. Jim Perry appointed to new committees in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — NC Sen. Jim Perry, who represents parts of Wayne and Lenoir counties, has been appointed to several committees for the 2021-22 session, Majority Leader Sen. Phil Berger announced on Wednesday.
The appointment was made pursuant to Rule 31 of the Permanent Rules of the Senate, and NCGS 120 and are as follows:
- Co-Chairman, Healthcare
- Co-Chairman, Appropriations on Health and Human Services
- Member, Appropriations on Base/Budget
- Member, Finance
- Member, Pensions and Retirement and Aging
- Member, Redistricting and Elections
- Member, Rules and Operations of the Senate
“I am thankful that Senator Berger continues to place trust in my ability,” Perry said. “It is an honor to be entrusted with a Chairmanship for Healthcare and also a Chairmanship for Health and Human Services Appropriations. It is humbling to be elected as Majority Whip, and to be chosen to serve as Co-Chairman of two very important committees during my first full term as a Senator. ”