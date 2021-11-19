NC’s next federal prosecutors confirmed by US Senate; Easley to serve Eastern District

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s three nominees to become North Carolina’s top federal prosecutors were confirmed on Friday by the U.S. Senate.

The Senate voted unanimously for Michael Easley Jr., Sandra Hairston and Dena King to be the next U.S. attorneys for the state, according to North Carolina Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

The Senate judiciary committee signed off on the nominations in late October. Those nominations were on Friday’s Senate floor calendar.

Easley, the Eastern District nominee, has been a partner at the law firm McGuire Woods and is the son of former Democratic governor and state attorney general Mike Easley.

Hairston, the acting U.S. attorney in the Middle District since March, will now be the first Black woman to hold that position permanently.

King, who has been in charge of prosecuting violent crime and narcotics cases in the Western District, will be the first Black person serving as the district’s top prosecutor.