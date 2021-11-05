New Hoke County sheriff sworn in following death of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The new sheriff of Hoke County was sworn in at noon Friday.

Roderick Virgil took the oath of office at the Robert Wright Agriculture Building, located on East Palmer Street.

Virgil will serve the remainder of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin’s term. Peterkin served as sheriff for nearly 20 years.

Peterkin passed away in October following complications during surgery after a battle with cancer.

Hundreds of friends, family, and fellow officers showed up from across North Carolina to honor the life and legacy of Peterkin when he was laid to rest on Oct. 29.

Dozens of deputies and sheriffs from counties far and wide arrived to pay respects at Peterkin’s public viewing and funeral.

Edward James McMahon, president of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association, said Peterkin was a mentor to all who would listen.

“Small county but a big man,” McMahon said. “We all loved him and looked up to him. He was just a wonderful man.”

New Sheriff Roderick Virgil released the following statement ahead of Friday’s ceremony: