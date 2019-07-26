US citizen released from detention in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of an American man who was detained in Syria says he has been released after two months in captivity in the war-torn country.

Thomas and Ann Goodwin say their 30-year-old son Samuel is in good health and with his family following his release. Goodwin was born in New Jersey and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri.

The family says Goodwin crossed into northeastern Syria on May 25. They declined to say why he was in the region or provide details about the circumstances of his capture.

His parents issued a statement Friday announcing his release and thanking Lebanese security official Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and others for free him.

The State Department confirmed his release but had no other comment.