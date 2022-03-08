RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Even though no one has voted yet, the winners already have been determined in nearly three dozen state legislative districts where candidates are running unopposed this year.

When the period for candidates to file to run for office closed Friday, 20 percent of the districts for the state Senate and House of Representatives only had one person enter those races.

“In 2018 and 2020, we had a very full ballot,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan. “This looks more like we’ve seen in 2014 and 2016, which is the parties are being very selective about their races and not running in candidates in races that don’t look winnable.”

In the Senate, 10 of the 50 districts have only one candidate. It’s the same in 24 of the 120 districts in the state House of Representatives.

In 2020, every Senate seat was contested in the November general election. In the House that year, only 11 districts were uncontested.

“Redistricting plays a phenomenal role in being able to populate the ballot,” said McLennan. “That’s the most important factor. I mean, it’s clear that redistricting has produced relatively few competitive districts. And, that’s what it takes to bring serious candidates out from both parties.”

Over the last several months, the electoral districts have been subject to a series of lawsuits and redrawn after the state Supreme Court determined Republicans unconstitutionally drew them to advantage their party.

State courts approved the redrawn districts on Feb. 23, and the filing period for candidates re-opened the next day. The way the districts were drawn directly impacted how likely it is a candidate from either party could win in a given district.

“You have to have a chance at winning. There’s no medal for coming in second,” said McLennan. “Why put forward a candidate in a race where you will spend literally the next six months and have no shot?”

Of the 170 districts in the General Assembly, Democrats have no candidates running in 41 of them compared to 10 for Republicans.

Stephen Wiley, caucus director for House Republicans, has been trying to recruit candidates to run this year.

He said recent elections in Virginia and New Jersey plus polling conducted in North Carolina this year indicate it could be a strong year for his party.

“Especially when we’re looking at districts that are traditionally more reaches, we were really looking for strong candidates in seats we would not normally consider playing in,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough year electorally for Democrats. And, it’s probably a harder pitch for them to make right now than conversely how it was an easier pitch for us in many ways.”

House Democratic Leader Robert Reives said his party made a point in recent elections to try to recruit candidates for as many races as possible but undertook a different approach this time.

“What was different for us this cycle, we’ve done a lot of revamping. And, that’s not saying anything was bad or anything was good before, but just trying to have a more inclusive process, be more about relationship building. And so, part of that was a different recruitment strategy,” he said. “What our team wanted to make sure we did this time is really more relationship building in the community. And, sometimes that relationship building meant people not running. And, I know that seems counterintuitive.”

He added, “You had people saying what are my realistic chances of winning?”

Reives said there are still enough competitive districts where either party could win a majority but added he believes the issue highlights the need for redistricting reform that could lead to more competition.

At the conclusion of the filing period, both parties called attention to their focus on fielding a more diverse group of candidates.

Wiley also noted a challenge both parties face in recruitment: the time commitment and pay.

Though the legislature is part-time, the General Assembly is still in its session that began in January 2021.

State lawmakers make just under $14,000 per year for their work plus a $104 daily payment for food and lodging.

“Generally, we’re looking for folks who have a genuine desire to serve, though, especially given how poor the pay is,” Wiley said.

Reives said that issue came up last week in a discussion he had with a potential candidate who he described as “one of the great candidates I’ve ever had a chance to talk to.” That person decided not to run.

“He said, ‘I’m not independently wealthy. I’m not retired, and I don’t have a job where I’m the boss. And, I’ve got people I’ve got to answer to, and I don’t know how practically I can do that,’” Reives said.