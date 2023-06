CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Tar Heel State is bringing in some big political names this week as politicians from both sides of the aisle, including the current president, look to get their messages out to North Carolina voters ahead of the 2024 election.

Major frontrunners for the Republican nomination are in North Carolina this week including Mike Pence, who just announced his campaign on Wednesday.

Queen City News Emma Withrow breaks down why NC is such a political hotbed these days.