RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly is returning to Raleigh for its traditional budget-adjustment work session, but lawmakers won’t be getting out of the blocks quickly.

The House and Senate will gavel in floor sessions at midday Wednesday, but Republican leaders in both chambers say neither committees nor recorded votes will occur this week.

That’s not surprising given that dozens of incumbents have been back home competing in Tuesday’s primaries. Lawmakers can begin introducing bills Wednesday.

The chief job for lawmakers is to approve changes to the second year of the already-enacted two-year budget. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper made recommendations last week.

Senate leader Phil Berger said recently that he and House Speaker Tim Moore are aiming to adjourn this annual session by around July 1, which is when the new fiscal year begins.

Other legislation pending from 2021 likely to be debated now include bills that would make lawful medical marijuana and sports wagering.