North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn offers Kyle Rittenhouse internship after acquittal

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship after he was found not guilty on Friday.

Cawthorn made the offer in a story posted to his Instagram account.

“Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral,” Cawthorn said in the video.

Rittenhouse, 18, could have gotten life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge against him.

He was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle.

Prosecutors portrayed Rittenhouse as the instigator of the three shootings, while his lawyer said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Angela Cenedella, a lawyer and legal analyst, told NewsNation the prosecution needed to prove Rittenhouse did not have a right to self-defense in this scenario, and his acquittal means the jury didn’t buy it.

“Generally acquittals tend to come earlier, and the longer juries deliberate it’s generally not so good for the defendant,” Cenedella said on NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Friday.

The case divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

NewsNation and The Associated Press contributed to this report.