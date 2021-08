NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- The Craven County Sheriff's Office arrested and issued drug-related charges on two people during a probation search.

On August 23, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office assisted the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole with a probation search on N.C. Hwy. 55 in New Bern. They found a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.