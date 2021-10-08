Online Originals: Debt ceiling debate fuels concerns over North Carolinians’ future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Democrats held a press conference Friday morning, taking aim at some Republicans in regards to the debate over raising the debt ceiling.

Thursday, the U.S. Senate voted to raise the ceiling until December, but there’s a lot of uncertainty about what will happen after. Raising the debt ceiling would allow the U.S. to borrow more money, to pay debts and interest from previous administrations.

This is not a new conflict but now Senate passed legislation raising the debt ceiling only until December. That raises anxieties about freezing certain benefits, like food assistance and veteran payouts. If the U.S. defaults on its debt, economists forecast a recession and stocks plunging.

One veteran expressed his frustrations during Friday’s press call.

“Over the next two months, North Carolina’s military members, veterans and their families will continue to live in uncertainty not knowing if they’ll receive their salaries, or if their veterans’ benefits will stall after November,” said Sean Ewin, Mebane councilman and Air Force veteran.

We reached out to several North Carolina Republicans on the issue.

“Senator Tillis has made it crystal clear that if Democrats have no problem using an entirely partisan process to pass multi-trillion-dollar tax and spending sprees, then they should have no problem using that very same process to raise the debt limit on a partisan basis. It is alarming that President Biden and Democrats are intent on pushing for trillions more in spending that would make inflation even worse for North Carolina families and put America on the path to European-style socialism.” – Statement from Senator Thom Tillis’ Office

“I have been clear that I will not write a blank check to Democrats to fund their $5.5 trillion partisan spending spree – which includes $2.1 trillion in new taxes. Washington Democrats have spent the better part of a year jamming through trillions in reckless spending at the expense of the American people, and our economy is suffering as a result. Right now, inflation is at the highest levels in 30 years, which I fear could hit double digits by the end of the year. Purchasing power is down which disproportionately affects the poor. September saw the worst jobs report of the Biden presidency thus far. Gas prices haven’t been this high since President Obama was in office, and the average American family is paying about $175 extra each month to make up for the current economic crisis. The Democrats’ solution to their self-inflicted economic crisis is to spend, spend, spend. As such, they alone bear the burden of raising the debt ceiling. North Carolina families don’t balance their checkbooks by throwing away bills and ignoring responsibility; they account for how much they spend, and they budget accordingly. The government must do the same when it comes to our nation’s economy. For the sake of our country, we have to pump the breaks and bring accountability back to government spending. It is far past time for Congress to get its financial house in order.” – Statement from Congressman Greg Murphy’s Office.

The U.S. House will need to vote on this legislation on Tuesday. If passed, it will be signed by President Joe Biden.

