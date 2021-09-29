Online Originals: How a government shutdown could impact you

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2021, file photo shows the East Front of the U.S, Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Federal employees could feel the biggest impact if federal lawmakers can’t reach a budget agreement, but almost everyone could feel the impact of a government shutdown.

Federal employees could be furloughed, that’s about two million people. Only government jobs deemed essential, like border security and air traffic control, would continue.

The government shut down comes at a sensitive time. Many americans that are receiving federal benefits like food stamps, could be impacted. The government would need to pass a stop gap bill to help continue food assistance.

Some government agencies would also be halted, like the Environmental Protection Agency and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administraion. That last organization helps keep track of hurricanes and major storms.

Dr. Daniel Xu from East Carolina University’s Political Science Department said there’s one way to avoid a shutdown before Thursday at midnight.

“So what the Democrats are trying to do is to pass a stop gap spending plan, which will be, if it passes, will be good through the end of the year,” says Xu

The last time a government shutdown happened was in 2018, which lasted 35 days.

President Joe Biden passed the American Rescue Plan earlier this year, extending a number of programs designed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. In late December, lawmakers enacted a combined omnibus appropriations bill and COVID-19 relief package , and provided more than $900 billion in support for individuals, businesses, and institutions affected by the pandemic. Some deadlines from that agreement are listed below.

National Flood Insurance Program Authorization Expires: September 30, 2021

Increased SNAP Benefits: September 30, 2021

COVID-Related Paid Sick Leave: September 30, 2021

Coronavirus Relief Fund for States & Localities: December 31, 2021

Payroll Tax Deferral: December 31, 2021

Enhanced Child Tax Credit: December 31, 2021

Enhanced Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit: December 31, 2021

Emergency Injury Disaster Loans Advance Grants: December 31, 2021

