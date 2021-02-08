Online Originals: NCSU professor explains specifics of upcoming Trump impeachment trial

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump starts on Tuesday.

The U.S. House approved one article of impeachment, accusing Trump of inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Steven Greene, a NC State University political science professor, is looking at the arguments on both sides.

“For me as a political science professor and reading what he read to the crowd on Jan. 6, you can make a case that it’s just not a very direct incitement,” Greene said. “If we were applying let’s say standard, legal standards, like is this the type of words that would lead to a criminal conviction? I think you could make a pretty good criminal case, that for the defense, probably not.

However, Greene said this isn’t a criminal case. It’s a political fight before the U.S. Senate with different legal standards.

“This is an impeachment trial, as to whether he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, and failed to uphold his constitutional obligations to protect the government, which is honestly a very different standard and ultimately a very political question,” Greene said.

Greene said the key evidence will be Trump’s own words before the U.S. Capitol riot. However, Greene said his actions will also be used against him.

“The evidence that it was a number of hours before he took any kind of actions to try and diminish what the crowd was doing there,” Greene said.

One of the defense arguments will be Trump’s right to free speech.

“In terms of his first amendment right, you don’t have a first amendment right to incite an insurrection, of course,” Greene said. “There’s arguments whether it’s constitutional to impeach him or to remove him now that he’s out of office.”

Another defense is whether the trial is even constitutional.

“And again there’s some disagreement there, but a substantial majority of the experts come down on the side that it is in fact constitutional,” Greene said.

But there’s also the court of public opinion. An Elon University poll suggests 60% of people in North Carolina believe Trump bears at least some responsibility for the events on Jan. 6. The poll also states 47% support the impeachment proceedings against him with 43% opposing.

Greene said there’s a reason why politicians are going ahead with the trial.

“I think the real reason this is being carried forward is because subsequently you can be barred for life from every holding that office again,” Greene said.

The trial isn’t just challenging Trump but also his party, Greene said.

“It absolutely is dividing the Republican party,” Greene said. “Just how strongly and deeply remains very much to be seen.”

Greene said the aftermath of the Trump years and this impeachment leaves many unanswered questions about the future of the Republican party.

“So what happens before the general election, but those 2022 Republican primaries, I think is going to be very important in telling us the longer-term direction of the Republican party is going to be, and that’s something very much up in the air right now,” Greene said.

