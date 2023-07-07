RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The General Assembly will vote next week whether to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes of three bills impacting LGBTQ+ youth, Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday.

When Cooper vetoed the bills this week he described them as a “triple threat of political culture wars.” Republicans have a supermajority capable of overriding him.

The bills would restrict:

healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming care for minors,

schools from including gender identity and sexuality in the curriculum in grades K through 4, and

transgender females from competing on women’s sports teams.

“This is not waging a war. This is sticking up for women, sticking up for women’s sports,” said Rep. Erin Pare (R-Wake County). “We want to be able to fight for what is sensible. We want to be able to fight for fairness and we want to be able to fight for safety.”

The governor criticized Republicans, who he said are hurting “vulnerable children,” and said lawmakers risk reputational damage to the state.

The bills passed after months of debate and even as similar laws in other states are facing legal challenges.

A federal judge in Arkansas recently struck down that state’s law banning gender-affirming healthcare, saying it violated the rights of both transgender people and doctors.

One of the bills Cooper vetoed would restrict medical professionals from performing gender-transition surgeries on minors and from providing puberty blockers or hormone treatments, with certain exceptions.

“The reality is that we are seeing far-right extremists advance an agenda that is very cruelly targeting LGBTQ youth,” said Rev. Jasmine Beach-Ferrera, executive director of the Campaign for Southern Equality. “And, it is reckless and cruel for our legislature to be pursuing this agenda.”

Beach-Ferrara said her organization has established the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project to help families who live in states where gender-affirming care is banned to be able to access it elsewhere.

Republicans also crafted the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which outlines rights parents have with regard to their child’s education including to view classroom materials. It also requires schools to notify parents when a child changes the name or pronouns they use at school. Gender identity and sexuality could not be included in the curriculum in kindergarten through fourth grade.

A separate bill to restrict transgender females from competing on women’s sports teams comes as the Biden administration has proposed new rules that would not allow categorical bans but would allow schools to put some restrictions in place to ensure fairness. At least 20 other states have enacted similar laws, which face legal challenges in court.

The House and Senate will be back in session next week following a break for the July 4th holiday.