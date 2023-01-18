PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Damian Dunn led all scorers with 22 points, including 16 points from the free throw line as Temple defeated East Carolina 73-58 at The Liacouras Center on Wednesday night.



Quentin Diboundje led the Pirates (10-10, 1-6 AAC) in scoring for the second straight game with 14 points and RJ Felton added 11 points and six rebounds.



Khalif Battle was the only other player that scored in double figure for the Owls (11-9, 5-2 AAC).



ECU got off to a sloppy start on offense, committing three turnovers in the game’s first two minutes but the Pirates would get on track with back-to-back threes from Brandon Johnson and Quentin Diboundje to go ahead 8-2 at the 16:38 mark of the first half. The Pirates would extend their lead to as much as ten with 13:23 remaining in the first half after another Diboundje three-pointer.



Temple would claw back into the game after ECU went scoreless for almost five minutes but the Pirates would stay in front with a 33-28 lead at the half.



The Owls would score the first five points of the second half to even the game up and take its first lead with 14:42 to go since scoring the game’s first point. Temple would hold East Carolina scoreless for nearly four minutes and go on a 14-2 run to extend its lead to 56-46 and force a Pirate timeout at the 9:17 mark of the second half.



ECU would go down by as much as 14 after missing its next three shots and Temple would maintain its double-digit lead to hand the Pirates their fifth straight loss.



Up Next

The Pirates will return to Greenville for their last two games of January, beginning with Tulsa on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.