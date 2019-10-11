Police: Boy stabbed, seriously injured near US Capitol

Police gather near the Capitol South Station Metro stop near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Police say a boy has been stabbed and seriously injured near the Capitol. The Metropolitan Police Department says officers are looking for a 14-year-old girl in connection with the stabbing. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A boy was stabbed and seriously injured near the U.S. Capitol Friday afternoon following an altercation with a teenage girl aboard a Metro train, officials said.

The stabbing occurred around 12:30 p.m. at the Capitol South Metro station, about a block from the Cannon House Office Building. There’s no indication the incident had any connection to the Capitol or Congress.

The boy who was stabbed approached the station manager’s booth inside the train station and then collapsed, said Dan Stessel, a spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for a 14-year-old girl in connection with the stabbing.

The juvenile victim was not breathing when emergency crews arrived at the scene and he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators believe the incident started with an altercation aboard a Metro train and police are reviewing surveillance camera footage from both the train and station, Stessel said.

Metro Transit Police closed the station as the investigation continues.

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.