RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While they are often on television—and their names and faces are familiar in political circles and to those of us in the news business—many voters appear to have not been paying much attention.

“The current candidates for governor, the three Republicans and one Democrat, are major figures in North Carolina politics. The State Treasurer, a former prominent U.S. representative, the Lt. Governor, the Attorney general, and we still found that generally about 40% of people weren’t familiar with their names at all,” said Elon University pollster Jason Husser.

The latest Elon poll found that 37% of voters are not familiar with the Republican front runner, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson who is followed by the Democratic state attorney general, Josh Stein at 42%. The two other Republicans in the primary fare even worse.

An estimated 54% of voters are unfamiliar with former congressman Mark Walker and 61% are unfamiliar with current State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Husser said part of that may be due to all of the noise in national politics.

“Some of that is a story that we’re living in a national politics era that people are very focused on the White House, very focused on the president and the former president, and they’re less focused on what’s happening in the governor’s mansion,” he said.

Roughly $100 million is expected to be spent on the NC governor’s race. A position whose power of the pen has recently been diminished for Democrats as the Republican super majority in the general assembly overrode Roy Cooper’s veto on the 12-week abortion law. They did the same on a law that eliminates background checks for pistol permits.

Whatever your opinion is on issues like these, Husser says it’s a reminder to people to know who they are voting for.

“As we’ve seen with the last few years of major legislation coming out of the General Assembly, what happens in Raleigh affects people’s lives, and it’s worth paying attention to these candidates. Not surprisingly, given the level of campaigning that’s already been going on,” said Husser.