(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Despite facing criminal charges, recent national polls show former President Donald Trump holds a significant lead ahead of his Republican opponents in the 2024 White House race.

Usually, in a contentious crowded presidential primary, candidates would capitalize on the bad press the front runner is facing. Still, Republicans have handled Trump’s Federal Indictment very differently than most would expect.

Republicans are shying away from publicly denouncing Trump, who’s accused of mishandling classified information. There are a few different explanations as to why this is the most common PR game plan, but the most obvious being these candidates don’t want to isolate Trump’s base, especially before anything is set in stone.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Perry Johnson, who are polling far behind most Republicans in the primary, have claimed they would pardon Trump if elected President and are demanding other candidates promise the same.

Even though none of the candidates have outright denounced Trump, some have hinted at criticism.

Two of those candidates are from South Carolina.

“This case is a serious case with serious allegations but in America, you’re still innocent until proven guilty,” Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) recently said.

In a recent Fox News segment, former U.S. Ambassador at the UN, Nikki Haley, also discussed Trump’s indictment in a slightly negative tone.

“If this indictment is true, if what it says is actually the case, President Trump was incredibly reckless with our national security,” Haley said.

Haley also noted she would consider pardoning Trump if elected.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has structured his comments regarding the indictment to address what he calls “the weaponization of the Department of Justice.”

“Is there a different standard for a Democrat secretary of state vs. a former Republican president?” DeSantis questioned. “I think there needs to be one standard of justice in this country.”

Julia Manchester, a national political reporter for The Hill, closely follows all of these campaigns and isn’t surprised by the candidate’s strategy.

“Ultimately, it puts everyone who isn’t Trump in a really difficult position because now all we’re talking about is Donald Trump,” Manchester said. “Donald Trump’s base is rallying around this indictment, the same base of supporters that someone like Ron DeSantis is trying to compete for.”

Even though Trump treats this federal indictment as a rallying cry for his campaign, Manchester could see it working against him further down the road.

“The more Trump is wrapped up in this, it makes it harder for Trump to defy DeSantis,” Manchester said. “I’m sure we will see more attacks from Trump on DeSantis, but if he’s distracted, it makes it more difficult.”