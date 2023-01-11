RALIEGH, N.C. (WNCT) — District 9’s state representative was sworn in recently.

Tim Reeder, a new member of the NC House of Representatives, said he is getting ready to work for the area he serves.

“The ability to represent and to finally get here with all the support I’ve had from community, from family and friends from across the state is just really an exciting time,” said the Republican.

Reeder added that his official email and phone lines are now set up. He welcomes anyone to call, email, or visit him in Raleigh with their concerns. You can also reach him on his Facebook page.