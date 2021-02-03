Rep. Murphy leads 52-member letter to President Biden urging no re-entry into Iran Nuclear Deal

Washington, D.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Greg Murphy led 51 other U.S. House Republicans that were part of a letter sent to President Joe Biden urging him not to re-enter the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal was agreed upon in 2015 during the Obama Administration. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018.

Murphy released the following statement:

“Not only was the Iran Nuclear Deal a failure to begin with, the facts on the ground have dramatically changed since it was signed and subsequently pulled out of by the Trump Administration,” said Murphy. “The max-pressure campaign used by President Trump has worked. Iran’s economy is crippled, their people are protesting more boldly than they have in 50 years, their top general has been taken out, and the power balance has shifted in the Middle East as more and more countries have begun normalizing ties with Israel. These are all major developments for the better for ours and Israel’s national security.

“If President Biden decides to make any new agreement with Iran, then it must be contingent on Iran ending their explicit state sponsorship of terrorism. The United States cannot under any circumstances indirectly fund the killing of American soldiers and innocent people as we did under the JCPOA.

“I thank my many colleagues who joined me in this effort. Together, we will fight tooth and nail against appeasing the terrorist Iranian regime.”

Murphy issued a press release where the Republicans who joined in signing the letter were listed. They include:

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03), Brian Babin (TX-36), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Jody Hice (GA-10), Chip Roy (TX-21), Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Ted Budd (NC-13), Michelle Steel (CA-48), Jack Bergman (MI-01), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Scott Franklin (FL-15), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Doug Lamalfa (CA-01), Barry Moore (AL-02), John Rutherford (FL-04), Bob Good (VA-05), Ken Calvert (CA-42), Chris Stewart (UT-02), Maria Salazar (FL- 27), Ben Cline (VA-06), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Dan Bishop (NC-09), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Andy Harris (MD-01), Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), Kelly Armstrong (ND-AL), Richard Hudson (NC-08), Russ Fulcher (ID-01), Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), David McKinley (WV-01), Fred Keller (PA-12), Devin Nunes (CA-22), Kevin Hern (OK-01), Adrian Smith (NE-03), Michael Guest (MS-03), Randy Weber (TX-14), Ron Estes (KS-04), Jim Baird (IN-04), Daniel Meuser (PA-09), Lauren Boebert (CO-03), Greg Steube (FL-17), Yvette Herrell (NM-02), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Brad Wenstrup (OH-02), Lisa McClain (MI-10), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Billy Long (MO-07), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), and David Rouzer (NC-07).

A copy of the letter can be found here.