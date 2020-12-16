Republican gubernatorial hopeful Amanda Chase believes Trump should declare martial law

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, seated, looks at her phone in her protective box prior to the start of the Virginia Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Chase is in a protective box since she has a doctors note excusing her from wearing a mask. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Republican State Sen. Amanda Chase, a gubernatorial hopeful and ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, commended the president’s “backbone” for refusing to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and implored him to declare martial law.

Chase repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud on social media the day after the Electoral College affirmed the victory for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, alleging Virginia Democrats “legalized cheating” after passing measures to make voting easier during the pandemic.

“Not my President and never will be. The American people aren’t fools,” Chase wrote about the former vice president in a Facebook post. “We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results.”

The state senator representing Chesterfield then backed a recommendation from Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor who was pardoned by the president, who shared a press release from the We the People Convention in a tweet earlier this month.

“Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede,” Chase continued. “President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn.”

The Tea Party affiliated group released an ad “demanding that President Trump invoke limited Martial law in order to allow the U.S. Military to oversee a new free and fair federal election if Legislators, Courts and the Congress do not follow the Constitution.” According to a report from Brennan Center for Justice, the president does not have the authority to unilaterally declare martial law.

“Senator Chase’s suggestion that martial law be imposed is absurd and dangerous,” Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), the former House speaker and the only other Republican officially seeking the nomination for Virginia governor, said in a statement Tuesday. “I taught government for 30 years and have great respect for our constitutional republic. Per that system and the electoral college vote yesterday, Joe Biden will be the next President.”

