Republicans respond after NC redistricting suit challenges lack of race data for maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Advocacy groups and voters have sued to block the North Carolina General Assembly’s timetable to pass new boundaries for legislative seats next week.

They say Republicans are breaking rules designed to ensure Black voters can elect their favored candidates.

The state NAACP, Common Cause and four individuals filed a lawsuit Friday in Wake County court challenging the legislators’ refusal to consider racial data or evaluate racially polarized voting in the state before considering map proposals.

Republicans argue maps drawn in the late 2010s that got approved by courts didn’t use such data. The plaintiffs also want the March primary for legislative seats delayed.

Top North Carolina Republicans responded Friday evening to the lawsuit, claiming it was filed before the maps were even created.

“North Carolina Democrats have reached a new low in their campaign to ‘Sue ‘Til Blue’ — filing a lawsuit even before the maps have been enacted. As they have done for a decade now, the Democrats continue to focus on legal battles when they cannot win at the ballot box,” House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said in a statement.

House committee Chairman Destin Hall of Caldwell County has said that GOP leaders are staying away from making decisions based on electoral outcomes.

“North Carolina Republicans have embarked on the most transparent redistricting process in North Carolina history. I stand firmly behind our process and look forward to fighting against this ludicrous lawsuit,” Hall said in a statement.