Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, walks to meet Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott has announced he will vote ‘No’ on the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a prepared statement, Scott acknowledges that Jackson’s nomination “reinforces the progress our country has made,” but that “ideology must be the determining factor” and not “identity.”

“It is clear that Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy and positions on the defining issues of our time make her the wrong choice for the Supreme Court,” said Sen. Scott.

Sen. Scott said that confirmation on Jackson leaves “the door open on court packing [sic] to her multiple overturned opinions.”

“I cannot support a nominee with her record of judicial activism. I remain disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to unite the country with a mainstream nominee that could have received resounding bipartisan support,” said Sen. Scott.

Sen. Scott had previously met with Jackson on March 17, and commented that they had “a pleasant conversation about her background and career,” even going so far as to say “she has impressive credentials as a jurist, and I am grateful for her willingness to serve this country.”

Even back in February, while he said he was going to “look forward” to meeting with Jackson, he believed that Biden “missed the opportunity” to appoint South Carolina District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs, primarily for her “widespread bipartisan support.”

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court this week.