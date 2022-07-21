(WGHP) — A bill to decriminalize marijuana was revealed in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, but supporters may not want to start celebrating just yet.

Politico reports that the bill’s odds of passing the Senate are “slim.” That said, it could still help to define cannabis conversations in Congress moving forward.

This latest incarnation of Schumer’s Marijuana Freedom and Opportunity Act would remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances, as well as support women and minority-owned small businesses dealing in the marijuana industry, study the medical impact of THC and help expunge past marijuana convictions.

The bill would establish the Community Reinvestment Grant Program to support states and local governments in setting up programs benefiting people convicted on cannabis-related charges, such as expunging convictions, providing job training and reentry services and setting up recreation/mentoring programs.

Marijuana advertising and promotions could be restricted if the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau — which the bill would rename as the Alcohol, Tobacco and Cannabis Tax and Trade Bureau — deems it appropriate based on how it may impact people under the age of 21.

The bill also calls for Health and Human Services to work with the National Institutes of Health to research the health impacts of THC on the human brain and its efficacy to treat certain diseases and conditions.