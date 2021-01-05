Sen. Tillis’ lack of public comment on Electoral College objection is ‘silent complicity,’ NCDP chair says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four North Carolina GOP lawmakers have publicly said that they will object to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

However, Sen. Thom Tillis has not publicly commented either way.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin says Tillis choosing to not comment is “silent complicity.”

Reps. Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson, and David Rouzer are the Congressmen joining at least 12 GOP Senators and more than 100 House Republicans supporting the objection of Biden’s victory.

Goodwin says support of such is an “anti-democratic ploy.”

“This is a coordinated, brazen attack on our democracy from North Carolina Republicans Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Richard Hudson, and David Rouzer, with silent complicity from Senator Tillis, that only serves to undermine trust in our democratic institutions and strikes at the very heart of the foundations of our country,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin called those planning to support the election overturning efforts “spineless” and “weak” and said none of them can point to widespread fraud.

Sen. Richard Burr, the state’s other Republican Senator flatly said “no” when asked if he would support election overturning efforts, according to Politico.

Goodwin said those in support are “meekly going along with their tails between their legs because they’re terrified of crossing a lame-duck president so desperate to cling onto power after losing an election that he’ll attack and bully election officials from his own party, spout unfounded claims of fraud, and seek to steal a free and fair election.”

“President-elect Joe Biden will take office this month because the American people chose him in the most secure election of our lifetimes; no anti-democratic stunts from these weak Republicans will change that,” Goodwin’s statement read.

Hudson says the American people need to have confidence in the election process.

“Currently, millions of people do not trust the outcome of this presidential election because there is incontrovertible evidence of voter irregularity- if not outright fraud- in multiple states,” Hudson wrote.

Due to concerns about the impact that “big tech bias and censorship” and “suppression of information like the New York Post’s story on the Bidens’ financial ties to foreign governments”, Hudson says he believes it is his “Constitutional duty” to object to certifying the Electoral College votes.