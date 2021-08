GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The new Jolly Roger student living facility officially opened today. Just a 10-minute walk to ECU's main campus and university athletic district, the seven-story center has a resort-style pool and bar, and a two-story fitness center.

Located on Charles Boulevard and 14th Street, the 4.6-acre site covers two city blocks and is just a mile from Greenville's uptown district.