State Senator, former Snow Hill mayor running for Congress, Butterfield seat

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – NC Senate Rep. Don Davis announced Wednesday he is officially running for Congress to replace G.K. Butterfield.

Davis, who served as mayor of Snow Hill from 2001-2008, was elected and represented the 5th District in 2008, which includes Pitt, Wayne and Greene counties. He was defeated when seeking reelection in 2010 but won a NC Senate seat in 2012 in the newly drawn 5th District, where he currently serves.

He was the youngest mayor in the history of Snow Hill when he was elected back in 2001 at age 29.

To kick off his campaign Davis will be having a virtual kick-off event Wednesday at 7 p.m. RSVP for Don’s Virtual Campaign Kickoff here.

Before serving in office, he served eight years in the Air Force. Whether in uniform, teaching in the classroom or preaching in the pulpit, everything he’s done is to give back to the community that raised him, he said in a statement about running for Congress.

“As the Mayor of Snow Hill and a State Senator, I’ve gone to bat for eastern NC,” Davis said.

Before serving in the NC Senate, he also taught sociology at East Carolina University, Pitt Community College and Lenoir Community College.

“Our rural communities are still hurting. While politicians in D.C. play partisan games, I know that our families in rural North Carolina are being left behind. Our communities still don’t have high-speed internet. Health insurance and medication are still too expensive. And apprenticeships and a college education are still out of reach for many,” said Davis.