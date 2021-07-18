Suggs looks to continue community activism by running for Kinston City Council

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Chris Suggs has attended Kinston City Council meetings since he was seven. Now, it could be his turn to step into that seat to serve his hometown if elected in November.

Suggs is the founder and CEO of Kinston Teens, he’s been a commissioner on an advisory board to Gov. Roy Cooper and a senior class president at UNC-Chapel Hill. Now, Kinston city council member is the next title Suggs is trying to add to this list.

“I care a lot about Kinston, and just seeing the state of our community, I feel like I could be a great asset to our city council,” said Suggs.

Born and raised in Kinston, the 21-year-old knows a lot of the community needs, but he wants to hear input from community members.

“I plan to get out in our community and talk with the 20,600 folks who live in Kinston,” Suggs said. “I want to learn their concerns, learn about what is passionate and what is important to them.”

Suggs said he sees the possibilities for his hometown.

“We are a small community, but we have the potential to be so much more,” Suggs said. “I want to be able to create platforms for other young professionals and folks like myself to come back home to Kinston, invest in our communities and thrive in Kinston, too.”

If elected, Suggs believes his young age will only be an advantage.

“To possibly be the youngest city council member in our entire state, that means I’m giving a voice to a lot of young folks who often don’t see themselves reflected in our government,” said Suggs.

Suggs will be running against five other candidates for two open Kinston City Council seats. He wants citizens to know just how important this election is.

“We want people to vote not just in presidential elections, but every election,” Suggs said. “This local election, these are the things that folks see and impact them on an everyday basis.”

Suggs said to learn more about his campaign in the upcoming months, visit chrisforkinston.com.