GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Ted Budd, the Republican candidate the U.S. Senate, sounded Friday like he was ready to debate Cheri Beasley, his chief opponent in November.

Budd, before meeting voters at Kickback Jacks restaurant, said he probably wasn’t going to accept a debate sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters that Beasley had accepted two weeks ago.

Ted Budd talks to reporters outside of Kickback Jacks in Greensboro, where he made a campaign stop on Friday. (WGHP)

Friday was the deadline extended to Budd after his campaign said there would be no decision about a debate until after Labor Day.

Jonathan Felts, Budd’s campaign spokesperson, said Friday that he had called the broadcasters to decline.

“I’m open to this,” Budd said when asked about the debate deadline. “We’re looking at options. We have some other options.

“I think the issues are on my side. I don’t know that we will do the broadcasters’ debate, but we’re looking at options.”

Dory MacMillan, spokesperson for Beasley, said via email that she had not heard from NCAB about the debate.

Beasley had immediately accepted the invitation to a debate to be staged in October – Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 apparently are being considered – at a studio in the Research Triangle Park. It’s unclear what offers Budd might be considering.

Nexstar, parent company of WGHP and outlets in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina, put together a statewide network and hosted a primary debate and has bid on this one.

Spectrum hosted a primary debate and is aggressive in bidding as well. It’s unclear what other organizations might have done so.

It’s also unclear whether the NABC or any other proposed sponsor has invited Libertarian Shannon Bray or Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh.

Tight race

Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley (WGHP file photo)

Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court; Budd, who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016; Bray, a Department of Defense employee; and Hoh, recently certified on the ballot, all want to replace Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem, who is retiring after three terms.

The race is considered a toss-up, with FiveThirtyEight’s assimilated tracking poll showing it as even. Civitas, a conservative group that oversees the John Locke Foundation, recently showed the candidates in a dead heat – at 42.3% — with about 12.6% undecided and 1.9% supporting Bray.

A High Point University Poll has shown Democrats with a slight edge on generic ballots. None is outside the margin of error.

Should they debate?

Whether candidates will debate has become a national strategic conversation. Questions about them in various races have emerged in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and elsewhere, with the leader in the polling or an incumbent typically dictating the decision-making.

Budd had declined to participate in four statewide debates when he beat former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Rep. Mark Walker and newcomer Marjorie Eastman – all of whom participated in debates – in a field of 14 to win the GOP nomination in May.

“I think it is a strategic choice by politicians. I think it’s a bad one for democracy,” Chris Cooper, director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University, told WNCN.

On the trail

Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance) works a roomful of supporters in Greensboro. (WGHP)

Budd has taken his arguments to the people. He has joined Beasley on the campaign trail in the past couple of weeks. Both of them are hopscotching across the state, and each proclaims having visited all 100 counties.

Budd stopped in Davidson County on Thursday morning before working the room at the sports bar Kickback Jacks that included some current and former elected leaders among perhaps 100 or so. He worked all the tables and posed for selfies and provided personal touches whenever possible.

There was no microphone, but the room was commanded by the large presence of former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, who introduced Budd and outlined the issues facing the local constituency, the statewide focus and the need for a Republican to win the race.

When he took over after about 15 minutes, Budd made it easy: “That’s pretty much my speech,” he said to a round of chuckles.

Then he spent about 10 minutes covering much of the same ground about inflation, immigration, crime and education – the red-meat issues that Republicans everywhere try to keep in the focus.

He talked about fentanyl and illegal border crossings. “All our 100 counties are border counties,” he said.

And in fighting crime he said, “We have to support our law enforcement and not threaten them.”

Abortion and Trump

Two things he didn’t mention to the crowd – at least not in his speech – were issues Republican candidates are repositioning this fall: abortion rights and how to handle issues involving former President Donald Trump.

Before that, under questioning, he said that “the Democrats’ position on abortion – for everyone at any stage – is out of touch with North Carolinians.”

Now that decision “has moved from a decision by nine people in 1973 [the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade] to everyone through state legislatures,” he said.

Trump’s endorsement had helped propel Budd to an easy victory in the 14-candidate primary, and Budd has at least to some extent supported Trump’s unfounded claims about a stolen 2020 election. He voted against certification but has qualified his position on the voting.

Budd appeared with Trump during a rally in the summer, but he also in recent weeks has downplayed Trump’s presence on his campaign website. That has been during the investigation about Trump’s possession of top-secret documents at his country-club home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Budd said he has no campaign events planned with Trump but that he “welcomed him into the state.” He indicated no reservations.

About the investigation, he said, “I want transparency. We all want transparency. We don’t want to see the FBI politicized.”