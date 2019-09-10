The Latest: Trump dismisses national security adviser Bolton

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington. Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton, says they ‘disagreed strongly’ on many issues. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s firing of national security adviser John Bolton (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump has abruptly forced out John Bolton, the hawkish national security adviser with whom he had strong disagreements on Iran, Afghanistan and a cascade of other global challenges.

The sudden shakeup marks the latest departure of a prominent voice of dissent from the president’s inner circle, as Trump has grown less accepting of advice contrary to his instincts. It also comes at a trying moment for the Trump administration on the world stage, weeks ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and as the president faces pressing decisions on a host of foreign policy issues.

Tensions between Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, and other officials have flared in recent months.

2:10 p.m.

Iran is claiming credit for President Donald Trump’s dismissal of his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton.

An adviser to President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN’ roh-HAH’-nee) said Bolton’s departure was the result of Iran’s resistance to Trump’s maximum pressure campaign.

The adviser (Hesameddin Ashena) said in a tweet that the move is a sign of the pressure campaign’s failure and proof that Iran is able to “manage” U.S. policies on Iran.

Trump and Bolton disagreed on numerous issues, including over the president’s willingness to consider meeting with Rouhani.

12:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions, “as did others in the administration.”