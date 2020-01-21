The Latest: Counsel notes some senators ‘should be in Iowa’

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash, center left, and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., background center, greet members of the audience at a campaign stop at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 presidential race (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone is noting that some of the senators running for president and listening to the impeachment trial in Washington would rather be campaigning in Iowa.

In arguing that the political stakes were too high for a trial he said was politically motivated, Cipollone noted, “In nine months, there’s going to be an election.” He later added, “Some of you are upset because you should be in Iowa right now.”

That state’s caucuses kick off primary voting in less than two weeks.

The comment elicited a small smile from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had been listening intently, his hands folded and pressed to his lips.

Sanders’ subtle reaction was more than what was offered by one of his rivals, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who made no visible movement as she sat forward in her seat, listening.

Both are running for president along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Michael Bennet of Colorado. All four have left the campaign trail to return to Washington for the impeachment trial.

___

11:30 a.m.

Bernie Sanders has canceled an upcoming campaign event he was planning in Iowa, citing the schedule of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate.

The Vermont senator had planned a Wednesday night rally at the University of Northern Iowa, betting that the trial schedule might give him time to travel from Washington to the state whose caucuses lead off Democratic primary voting on Feb. 3.

But Tuesday is expected to a long day in the Senate as members set the rules for impeachment. And proceedings are likely to stretch for hours each day from Monday through Saturday going forward.

Sanders has already suggested he’d rather be campaigning than tied to DC for the trial.

But fellow senators and presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado are facing similar logistical hurdles. And most had refrained from scheduling campaign events during the week as a result.