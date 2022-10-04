RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than half of the senators in the North Carolina General Assembly received failing grades from an environmental group that tracked how they voted on several climate-related bills.

The group Climate Cabinet Action on Tuesday released a scorecard that assigns letter grades to every lawmaker in the state based on their votes on six pieces of legislation during the 2021-22 session.

The grades in the state senate broke overwhelmingly along party lines: Each of the 27 senators who received Fs were Republicans while each of the 20 with A+ grades were Democrats. Two Democrats received Cs and one Republican was given a D.

The split was slightly less partisan in the House of Representatives, where three Republicans earned Bs and three Democrats had Ds. But each of the 29 grades of A+ went to Democrats while all three Fs were given to Republicans.

They were graded on how they voted on the following bills, the group says: