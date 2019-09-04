Trump administration announcing nearly $2B in opioid grants

1  of  64
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

Trump administration announcing nearly $2B in opioid grants

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is awarding nearly $2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis.

Health and Human Services Alexander Azar says the grants come from money that President Donald Trump secured from Congress last year.

Trump is scheduled to discuss the grants at the White House later Wednesday.

The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding $932 million to every state and some U.S. territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will get $900 million under a three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data.

Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing $301 million in the first year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story