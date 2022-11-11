Former President Trump on Friday took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) amid rumors that the businessman could run for president in 2024.

“I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning,” wrote Trump on his Truth Social account.

Trump has been hinting at announcing another bid for the White House as early as next week.

Trump also made a comment about Youngkin’s name sounding “Chinese” as he attributed the governor’s 2021 election win to his support.

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” said the former president.

The post by Trump comes a day after Youngkin’s Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) said that she “couldn’t” support Trump if he made a third bid for the Oval Office in 2024.

“I could not support him. I just couldn’t,” said Sears, adding that voters are saying “enough is enough” in relation to Trump through their midterm votes.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability,” said the lieutenant governor. “A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage, and the voters have given us that very clear message.”

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at likely presidential contender Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this past week, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” and issuing warnings to the governor if he chooses to run in 2024.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games,” the former president said in a lengthy statement released Thursday, deriding the governor for sidestepping questions about a presidential run.

“I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly. I really believe he could hurt himself badly,” Trump told Fox News earlier this week.

The former president threatened that he will publicize things about DeSantis “that won’t be very flattering” if the governor opposes him in a Republican primary.