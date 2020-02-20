Trump campaign, RNC to spend $10M on voting lawsuits

Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  121
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Greenville Barton College Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Government Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Carteret Community College Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Covenant Church Craven Community College Craven County CARTS Craven County Schools Dare County Schools Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Duplin County Schools Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Pediatrics, P.A. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Family Foot & Ankle Physicians FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GASTROENTEROLOGY EAST, P.A. Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greene Lamp Lenoir County Greenville Express Care Greenville Health Care Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Government Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hookerton Family Practice Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Dialysis Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County Public Schools Lenoir County Transit Liberty Christian Academy Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro New River YMCA North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Perdue Farms, Inc-Lewiston, NC Plant Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Roses Gymnastics Training Center Sheppard Memorial Library Smiling Faces Child Care Center, Inc. Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Oakwood School Town of Maysville Town of Richlands Town of Winterville Trinity Christian School Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington County Government Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Winterville Charter Academy

Trump campaign, RNC to spend $10M on voting lawsuits

Politics

by: AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump arrives to give the commencement address at the “Hope for Prisoners” graduation ceremony, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee announced Thursday that they will spend more than $10 million during the 2020 election cycle to battle Democrats on voting-related lawsuits and to bolster their Election Day operations.

The announcement comes one day after the RNC and the Michigan Republican Party formally requested that a federal judge in Michigan’s Eastern District allow the groups to be added as defendants in a lawsuit filed by the Democratic-aligned super PAC Priorities USA. The super PAC is challenging state laws that prohibit political organizers from helping voters submit absentee ballot applications and bar groups from hiring people to transport voters to the polls.

The Republican promise to dedicate millions to anticipated voting rights fights follows court challenges by left-leaning groups against states that they believe are unconstitutionally suppressing participation in elections.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in announcing the new spending on legal efforts that the Republican Party is ready “to aggressively defend” its stake in the November elections.

“Democrats are trying to rig the game with frivolous lawsuits that do nothing but create electoral chaos, waste taxpayer money, and distract election officials in an attempt to advance the Democrats’ voter suppression myth because they know they can’t beat President Trump at the ballot box,” McDaniel said. “These actions are dangerous, and we will not stand idly by while Democrats try to sue their way to victory in 2020.”

Democrats see addressing voting rights in the lead-up to the November elections as crucial after Trump won the White House in 2016 by razor-thin margins in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign and the RNC said they also plan to train thousands of lawyers and volunteers in battleground states on federal rules for early voting, Election Day activities, post-election canvassing, and potential recounts.

Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, on Twitter called the Trump campaign and RNC effort “shameful” and vowed the group “won’t stop fighting voter suppression until every barrier to the ballot box is torn down.”

News of the GOP legal campaign was first reported by Politico.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream