Trump merchandise stands pop up in Greenville

Hats, cups, t-shirts, and so much more.

This is just some of the merchandise Phil Colwell’s been selling since the very beginning of Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

“We’ve been to every rally he’s had. Depending on how far across…one might be in Michigan, and one might be in Tennessee the same day. So we have two teams that go to the rallies,” said Colwell.

Colwell and his team have even been to the Super Bowl, World Series, and the Stanley Cup.

“It’s a big operation. We hire anywhere from 6 to 20 people,” said Colwell.

Today, on the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 14th street Colwell is trying to give people looking for Trump merchandise a different experience…one they can’t find online.

“They can come and they can try it, they can fit it, they can see what it looks like on them,” said Colwell.

Colwell said no matter the politics, having a president come to Greenville is exciting.

“How many times in your lifetime are you going to see a sitting president? Some people have never seen one. So, for him to come to Greenville…he has put Greenville, North Carolina on the map,” said Colwell.

The pop-up merchandise tents along Greenville Boulevard will be open until tomorrow night.