GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have made plans to return to North Carolina, the NC Republican Party announced on Monday afternoon.

In a Tweet, the NCGOP said Trump would attend the 2023 State Convention, set to be held June 8-11 in Greensboro at the Koury Convention Center.

Also joining the convention’s lineup will be former Vice President Mike Pence. The state GOP said that Pence will be the featured speaker for the “First in Freedom” Luncheon at the convention on June 9.

Monday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced he’ll be at the event.

As more speakers and announcements are made on the convention, the NCGOP says that information will be shared on the convention website.