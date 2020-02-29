Skip to content
Politics
Posted:
Feb 29, 2020 / 01:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 29, 2020 / 01:08 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says 22 patients in United States have coronavirus and more are likely.
