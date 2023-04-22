Former President Trump launched a series of new attacks Friday at the state of Florida in a new email campaign taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“The real DeSantis record is one of misery and despair,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He has left a wake of destruction all across Florida and people are hurting because he has spent more time playing public relations games instead of actually doing the hard-work needed to improve the lives of the people he represents.”

Trump, who lives in Florida, has ramped up his attacks on DeSantis as the governor mulls a potential run for the White House. In his latest series of insults, Trump’s campaign sent out an email blast citing statistics that portray the state of Florida in a negative light, including statistics saying that Florida is one of the least affordable states to live in.

The email also blasts the state of Florida for being “among the worst states” to live, to work, to raise a family, to retire and many other issues. It referred to statistics from organizations like the U.S. News and World Report, Money Inc. and the Florida Policy Institute, when talking about the state.

The email states that Florida’s cost-of-living has jumped by 10 percent over the last year and home prices in cities like Tampa and Miami have increased. The email also points to the ongoing fuel shortage in South Florida, where 47 percent of fuel stations remain empty in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale area after severe storms flooded the cities.

This is just the latest series of insults the former president has thrown at the Florida governor, who has yet to make a formal bid for the presidency. A Trump PAC launched a “pudding fingers” attack ad last week directed at DeSantis, saying that he “loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong. And we’re not just talking about pudding.”