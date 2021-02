WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WNCN) – Former President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a Presidents Day rally in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Trump waved from inside a SUV to supporters who lined the streets, Newsweek reported.

The rally is at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue, WPEC reported.

On Saturday, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump at his historic second impeachment trial.