US diplomat urges Merkel to take ‘firm stance’ in China

1  of  64
Closings
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edgecombe Community College Eilenes Childcare Greene County Schools Greenville Montessori School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Schools Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Start Right Learning Center The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wilson Community College Winterville Charter Academy

US diplomat urges Merkel to take ‘firm stance’ in China

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Germany says “now is not the time for business as usual with China” as Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to make her 12th visit to the country as German leader.

Merkel is due to visit Chinese leaders in Beijing on Friday. She will travel with a business delegation.

In comments to The Associated Press Wednesday, U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell said China’s “willful disregard of its commitments” to Hong Kong, the U.N. and World Trade Organization, along with human rights violations in Tibet and Xinjiang, show China’s communist party “stands against the values Germany cherishes.”

He says: “We hope that Chancellor Merkel will take a firm stance for the values that unified Germany after the fall of Communism: human rights, democracy, and the rule of law.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story