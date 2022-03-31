WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A second group of voters opposing the candidacy of North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn — through a section of the Constitution addressing insurrection — has been barred by a federal judge from participating in litigation filed by Cawthorn.

U.S. District Judge Richard Myers denied the request of five voters from 11th Congressional District to enter Cawthorn’s lawsuit against the State Board of Elections, saying in his ruling Wednesday that they waited too long to ask to intervene.

Voters from a now-defunct 13th District that Cawthorn had previously filed to run in before redistricting maps were redrawn had filed candidate challenges with the state board and later filed a similar motion to enter Cawthorn’s lawsuit against him. Myers said at the time that state government attorneys were adequately representing their interests and denied their request.

These voters have asked the the elections board to investigate whether the first-term Republican congressman should be disqualified from seeking reelection because of his involvement with the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.