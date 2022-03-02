DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) — Fresh off Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Durham on Wednesday.

Harris, along with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, will travel to the Triangle to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in workers and unions, an official release said. North Carolina is currently a non-union state.

A White House task force issued a set of recommendations last week that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize. The White House says just 10% of Americans are part of a union, down from 20% in 1983.

Harris will tour the IBEW local 553 apprentice program at Durham Technical Community College before delivering remarks about the Biden’s administrations “historic investment” into American workers.

Gov. Roy Cooper is also slated to be part of the visit and will also deliver a speech.